Google to take on Apple with its first smartwatch, codenamed ‘Rohan’

Google is reportedly planning to launch its first smartwatch soon. The product has been codenamed ‘Rohan’. Market analysts expect that Google’s new product will directly compete with the Apple Watch in the segment.

Google’s smartwatch will join its Pixel smartphones on the shelf. Here’s what is known about the ‘Rohan’ smartwatch from Google so far.

As reported by Insider, a person closely connected to the project has sad that Google will launch its first smartwatch in 2022 and is being developed by the Pixel hardware group. This is reportedly unrelated to Fitbit, bought by Google bought for $2.1 billion earlier in 2021.

It remains unclear if the smartwatch will be branded under the Pixel label by Google. The smartwatch will be a technological specimen similar to Pixel phone whereby Google shows Android hardware partners and users the limits of the mobile OS when socketed in optimum hardware. As reported by Verge, the new Google smartwatch would be more expensive than a FitBit, and will be taking on the Apple Watch directly in its segment.

Apart from basic features for tracking fitness like heart rate monitor and step count, the ‘Rohan’ smartwatch could feature seamless compatibility with Fitbit. The company is also currently developing a smartphone platform called Wear OS 3. This OS is being developed in collaboration with Samsung.

As per a 2019 report, Google has almost released a ‘Pixel Watch’ in 2017 but the product was eventually launched as LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style instead of the Pixel label.