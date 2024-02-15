Twitter
Headlines

SBI to stop issuing electoral bonds 'immediately': Key highlights of Supreme Court's observations

SC directs SBI to reveal details of political parties receiving electoral bonds to date by...

Google starts to roll out Gemini AI app for Apple iPhone, Android users

Meet actor with Rs 3000 crore net worth, still takes metro to set, secretly donated crores, took 90% pay cut to save...

Meet IAS Charchit Gaur, IFS Arushi, both went to IIT, got married in 2021 after cracking UPSC, their love story is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SC directs SBI to reveal details of political parties receiving electoral bonds to date by...

Google starts to roll out Gemini AI app for Apple iPhone, Android users

Meet actor with Rs 3000 crore net worth, still takes metro to set, secretly donated crores, took 90% pay cut to save...

Most Player of the Match awards for Mumbai Indians

8 animals that hate humans

Fastest players to 12000 T20 runs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj accuses estranged wife of mental harassment, unruly conduct, files complaint

Meet actor with Rs 3000 crore net worth, still takes metro to set, secretly donated crores, took 90% pay cut to save...

Meet Ajay Devgn, Hrithik's heroine, who was forced to change name, director bit her, she quit films, is married to...

HomeTechnology

Technology

Google starts to roll out Gemini AI app for Apple iPhone, Android users

Last week, Google officially changed the name of its AI chatbot Bard to Gemini. It’s available in 40 languages on the web.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Google has started to roll out its AI service Gemini AI (formerly Bard) in English to more countries on iOS and Android.

Gemini product lead Jack Krawczyk on Wednesday posted the development on X, saying mobile access to the English version of Gemini AI has started to roll out to other countries, via a dedicated app for Android users, or a toggle within the Google app on iOS.

He also mentioned that the rollout will continue over the next few days.

“Android: Starting to roll out via invoking Google Assistant — triggers an in situ opt-in. Working on making it more clear exactly which Assistant features are works in progress vs which are available now. (also working on narrowing that gap!),” Krawczyk wrote.

“iOS: Rolling out as a toggle at the top of your Google app. Currently appears if you have your OS language set to English,” he added.

Japanese and Korean support is next, with more languages and countries to follow, Krawczyk mentioned.

Last week, Google officially changed the name of its AI chatbot Bard to Gemini. It’s available in 40 languages on the web.

(The story has been published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Farmers' Delhi Chalo Protest: Punjab and Haryana HC issues notices to Centre, states on...

Indian-origin Meta engineer in US kills 4-year-old twins, wife before shooting himself

Meet richest family in the US, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Elon Musk, net worth is...

Lion engages in battle with 5 tigers in viral video, watch who emerges victorious

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE