Google Pixel 7a launching in India soon, Pixel 6a available at Rs 2,999 in Flipkart sale

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7a will most likely make its global debut at the Google I/O 2023 event on May 10 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. The Google Pixel 7a will be the third smartphone in the Google Pixel 7 series that also comprises Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Although Google has not officially revealed anything about the upcoming Pixel 7a availability, several reports indicate that just like the last few Pixel smartphones, the Google Pixel 7a will also make its way into the India market. As per 9To5Google, hands-on leaked images of Google Pixel 7a revealed that it will have 8GB of RAM and will feature an updated camera bar design.

According to the leaked images, the device is expected to feature a single SIM slot, USB-C for charging and some waterproofing around the SIM tray. The images also revealed that the smartphone will be equipped with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, that's up from the 6GB of RAM offered by last year's Pixel 6a. Although the launch of Google Pixel 7a is still months away, its predecessor Google Pixel 6a is already available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Electronics Sale during Navratri.

The Google Pixel 6a is available at just Rs 2,999 in the Flipkart Electronics Sale during Navratri. Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs 31,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on Bank of Baroda, IDFC FIRST Bank and IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 28,000 off on Google Pixel 6a. This means with all bank offers and discounts, you get Google Pixel 6a at just Rs 2,999 through the Flipkart Electronics Sale.

Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display with 2400 x 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display supports 60Hz of refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In terms of camera, Google Pixel 6a sports a dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary sensor and 12MP ultrawide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone features a 8MP shooter at the front.