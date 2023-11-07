Headlines

Technology

Google Pixel 7a available at just Rs 2,999 in Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 33,000 off, check details

Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs 43,999 in India but in the Flipkart sale, you can get the new smartphone at just Rs 2,999 after a Rs 33,000 discount.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

Google Pixel 7a was launched in India earlier this year as the successor of Google Pixel 6a. Although the phone is not much old, it is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. After the launch of Google Pixel 8 series, the price of Google Pixel 7a has been reduced significantly and it is now cheaper than ever. The ‘a’ in Google Pixel 7a can be considered as the affordable tag as the phone shares the design and specifications with its siblings but it is priced comparatively lesser. Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs 43,999 in India but in the Flipkart sale, you can get the new smartphone at just Rs 2,999 after a Rs 33,000 discount.

Google Pixel 7a is currently priced at Rs 35,999 on Flipkart. SBI credit card users get Rs 1500 off, bringing the price of the smartphone down to Rs 34,499. In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 31,500 off on Google Pixel 7a. With all bank offers and discounts, you can get Google Pixel 7a at just Rs 2,999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 33,000 off.

Google Pixel 7a specifications

Google Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. When it comes to camera, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup with 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets  a new 13MP sensor at the front.

Google Pixel 7a will be offered in three colour options - Snow, Sea and Coral. It is backed by a 4,410mAh battery with wireless charging and IP67 water resistance. The battery is said to last for 24 hours with mixed usage.

