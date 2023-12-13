Google Maps will now show you a 'timeline' of places you visited

Soon, your Timeline will be saved right on your device, giving you even more control over your data.

Google has introduced a new ‘Timeline’ feature in Maps, which will help you remember places you have visited.

This feature is powered by a setting called Location History.

“If you’re getting a new phone or are worried about losing your existing one, you can always choose to back up your data to the Cloud so it doesn’t get lost. We’ll automatically encrypt your backed-up data so no one can read it, including Google,” the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Moreover, the company mentioned that when you first turn on Location History, the auto-delete control will be set to three months by default, meaning any data older than that will be automatically deleted.

Earlier, this option was set to 18 months. For those who want to save memories to their Timeline for a longer period, they can always choose to extend the period or turn off auto-delete controls altogether.

These changes will gradually roll out through the next year on Android and iOS, and you’ll receive a notification when this update comes to your account, Google said.

In another update, the company mentioned that the blue dot, which shows where you are on Google Maps, brings key location controls right to your fingertips.

You will just need to tap it and you’ll see whether your Location History or Timeline settings are turned on and whether you’ve given Maps access to your device’s location.

New blue dot controls will start rolling out in the coming weeks on Android and iOS.