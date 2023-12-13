Headlines

Suniel Shetty breaks silence on KL Rahul being trolled after India's loss in ICC World Cup 2023 final

Google Maps will now show you a 'timeline' of places you visited

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 16 trillion firm partners with Brookfield, Digital Realty, to launch…

Overhead water tank falls on railway platform in Bengal, 2 killed

This overbudget blockbuster was declared disaster by film industry, director decided to change ending until...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Suniel Shetty breaks silence on KL Rahul being trolled after India's loss in ICC World Cup 2023 final

Google Maps will now show you a 'timeline' of places you visited

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 16 trillion firm partners with Brookfield, Digital Realty, to launch…

7 low-fat parathas for winter

8 budget friendly foreign destinations

Exercises and tips to get rid of double chin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

Suniel Shetty breaks silence on KL Rahul being trolled after India's loss in ICC World Cup 2023 final

This overbudget blockbuster was declared disaster by film industry, director decided to change ending until...

First Act trailer: Child actors share their 'tiny dreams' in docu-series; Sarika, Darsheel Safary walk down memory lane

HomeTechnology

Technology

Google Maps will now show you a 'timeline' of places you visited

Soon, your Timeline will be saved right on your device, giving you even more control over your data.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Google has introduced a new ‘Timeline’ feature in Maps, which will help you remember places you have visited.

Soon, your Timeline will be saved right on your device, giving you even more control over your data.

This feature is powered by a setting called Location History.

“If you’re getting a new phone or are worried about losing your existing one, you can always choose to back up your data to the Cloud so it doesn’t get lost. We’ll automatically encrypt your backed-up data so no one can read it, including Google,” the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Moreover, the company mentioned that when you first turn on Location History, the auto-delete control will be set to three months by default, meaning any data older than that will be automatically deleted.

Earlier, this option was set to 18 months. For those who want to save memories to their Timeline for a longer period, they can always choose to extend the period or turn off auto-delete controls altogether.

These changes will gradually roll out through the next year on Android and iOS, and you’ll receive a notification when this update comes to your account, Google said.

In another update, the company mentioned that the blue dot, which shows where you are on Google Maps, brings key location controls right to your fingertips.

You will just need to tap it and you’ll see whether your Location History or Timeline settings are turned on and whether you’ve given Maps access to your device’s location.

New blue dot controls will start rolling out in the coming weeks on Android and iOS.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani gets ready to challenge Netflix, Amazon Prime as India's richest man moves a step towards...

Delhi-NCR news: DTC bus tickets can soon be booked via WhatsApp; check steps, details

Animal star Triptii Dimri, rumoured ex of Anushka Sharma's brother, just made this big statement about Virat Kohli

Delhi-NCR winters: Delhi sees coldest day of season at 6.5°C, Gurgaon at 8.3°C; check IMD forecast for next few days

Details of Shloka Mehta's super expensive romantic lehenga that created a stir at Isha Ambani's reception

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE