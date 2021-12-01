Garena Free Fire: Top 5 skins loved by every player

Garena Free Fire is an action-adventure battle royal game that is hugely popular among e-gamers and is available for download on the Google Playstore. With its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes, it is a favourite among e-gamers.

Garena Free Fire features hundreds of different skins for in-game elements like pets, characters, gloo walls, and weapons and players can equip these skins with diamonds and events.

Garena Free Fire: Top Free Fire skins:

1) DJ Alok

It is one of the most sought-after characters in the Free Fire game and his skill is called Drop the Beat. It allows the user to create a 5m aura that heals 5HP/sec for 5 seconds. DJ Alok has a special bundle where players can get various outfits or skins for the character for 1199 diamonds.

2) Duke Swallowtail (Butterfly) AWM

This is considered one of the best weapon skins in the community as it has a bright red outlook and eye-catching esthetics. The firing rate of the weapon and ammunition capacity of the weapon gets boosted when the skin is equipped.

3) Skull Panda

Among the most popular pets in Free Fire, the Skull Panda skin is also one of the cheapest pet skins in the game and costs only 299 diamonds. Panda offers a skill that helps players restore 4HP on each kill on its basic upgrade level.

4) Cobra Strike Gloo Wall

This is the coolest Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire with its impressive cobra-like structure. The skin can only be unlocked from the Lucky Spin event, which is expected to be back in the game soon.

5) Chrono

Inspired by the football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Chrono's skill is called Time-Turner. The skill helps players to create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemy players. Players can visit the store to get the complete CR7 bundle. It includes unique skins for the character and much more.

The Garena Free Fire redeem codes let users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards that allow players to buy skins, pets, among other things.