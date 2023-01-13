Search icon
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins tomorrow: Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Plus to get massive discount

For those who are unaware, the Apple iPhone 14 is already listed with a price cut on Flipkart ahead of the sale.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Flipkart Big Saving Days begins tomorrow

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will begin tomorrow (January 13) for the Flipkart Plus subscribers and during the sale Apple iPhone 14 will be available at a huge discount, the teaser for the sale reveals. According to the teaser image shared on the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus will be offered at a massive discount and the customers will also be able to get the smartphone by paying just Rs 13,123 per month. The Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus are part of Apple’s current flagship series. The smartphones were launched late last year and failed to create the market Apple was expecting from them. For those who are unaware, the Apple iPhone 14 is already listed with a price cut on Flipkart ahead of the sale.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently priced at Rs 73,990 on Flipkart after Rs 5,901 off.  Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. In addition to this, buyers can get a Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and credit card EMI transactions, further reducing the price of the smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 46,990 on Flipkart after a Rs 32,901 discount.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will offer shopping deals in a variety of categories including electronics, fashion, smartphones, TV and appliances, home & kitchen essentials, and so much more. Consider this as an extended New Year’s celebration as Flipkart brings some of the most exciting offers online with the Big Savings Day 2023—starting 15th - 20th January. You can avail great offers at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM, and you can enjoy the lowest prices between 12 PM - 10 AM every day. 

