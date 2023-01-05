Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale begins tomorrow: Apple iPhone 11 available at Rs 15,499 after Rs 28,401 discount

Apple iPhone 11

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale starts tomorrow (January 5) and ahead of the first sale of 2023, the Apple iPhone 11 is available at a massive discount. Apple iPhone 11 will get a huge price cut in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale, the ecommerce platform has confirmed in its teasers. The Apple iPhone 11 has received tremendous response during the previous Flipkart sales and it was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020. Although it has been discontinued by the company after the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series, it is still a very smart buy keeping the features in mind. If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone and you are at a budget, you can consider the Apple iPhone 11 which is available at just Rs 15,499 on Flipkart ahead of the sale.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 11 was launched by the company in 2019 at a starting price of Rs 64,900 along with Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. The smartphone was available on Apple’s official website until a few months ago and it will continue to get the support form tech giant for the next few years.

The Apple iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. Under the hood, it is powered by A13 bionic chipset. When it comes to cameras, the smartphone gets dual 12MP sensors at the rear and 12MP selfie shooter at the front. The Apple iPhone 11 is offered in six colour options - Black, Green, Purple, Red, White and Yellow.

Also read: Auto Expo 2023 on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway: Address, dates, ticket price, Metro routes from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida



Ahead of the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale, the Apple iPhone 11 is listed at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 3,901 discount. In addition to this, buyers can get 10% off on IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI transactions and Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs 1,500 on orders of Rs 5,000, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 38,499. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means you can get an Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 15,499 from Flipkart after a Rs 28,401 discount.