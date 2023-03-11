Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Facebook's parent company Meta working on new social media platform, may rival Twitter

Following rumours, Meta confirmed on Friday that work on the new platform, which will compete with Twitter, had begun.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

Facebook's parent company Meta working on new social media platform, may rival Twitter
META

Facebook owner Meta is developing a new social media platform for "text sharing" that can be seen by some as a potential rival to embattled Twitter, according to a Friday announcement.

Shortly after billionaire Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter in October, the company began experiencing outages, layoffs, and a dramatic exodus of advertisers due to concerns about the lack of moderation of offensive or otherwise inappropriate information.

"We`re exploring a standalone, decentralised social network for sharing text updates," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement to Variety.

"We believe there`s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," he further added. 

The representative said that the corporation did not have any more information about the upcoming social network. The rumoured Meta service, known only by its internal codename "P92," was initially revealed by the news outlet Moneycontrol.

The new Meta app would be built on the same architecture that runs Mastodon, a service similar to Twitter that first appeared in 2016 and has witnessed a boom in popularity since Musk took control of Twitter in October.

Meta, meantime, has lately borrowed another tactic from Musk's Twitter playbook. Meta Verified, the internet giant's membership programme for Facebook and Instagram users that has a verified blue check-mark badge (similar to Twitter Blue) and other advantages, was released last month.

Also, Read: Facebook's parent company Meta plans to cut more jobs in coming months: Report

The monthly cost of using Meta Verified is USD 11.99 on the web and USD $14.99 on Apple's iOS. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's chairman and CEO, announced the expansion of the service to further nations 'soon', with the first rollout occurring in those locations.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 630 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 11
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.