Facebook launches new Holi-based avatar stickers, here's how to use them

The festival of Holi is almost here. Although most state governments have imposed a ban or restrictions on Holi celebrations, you can still celebrate the festival of colours by sending messages and stickers to your loved ones on social media platforms.

On the occasion of Holi, Facebook has launched new Holi-themed avatar stickers. You can send these stickers in comments or messages to your friend and family on Facebook.

The avatars can be created through the Facebook website/ app as well as the Messenger app. You can make avatars using the comment option on either of the two apps.

How to create avatars:

-In the comment section, click on the ‘smiley button’.

-Select the sticker tab.

-Now, clock on the option of ‘Crete your avatar’

-The avatar creator can also be found in the Bookmarks section of the Facebook app

A Facebook user can can custom-make an avatar according to their appearance. The avatars have an option of different skin tones to choose from, various hair styles to choose from, options to customise your hair colours, eyes, mouth, face shape, complexion, eyebrows, and makeup. This can all be done using your smartphone’s camera.

The new Holi stickers will appear in the sticker library when you are posting or commenting on Facebook posts, or while using Messenger.

Facebook has said that in the past two weeks, more than 4 million people in India have made over 6.6 million posts and comments about Holi on Facebook.

With much of our social interaction these days taking place online, it's more important than ever to be able to express yourself personally on Facebook, the company said.

(With IANS inputs)