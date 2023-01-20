Search icon
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users can now bundle account settings

This will be helpful for users who use more than one of the company's applications.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

Meta has announced that it is rolling out a new Accounts Center that will allow users to manage their preferences across all their Meta accounts, like Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, from a centralised hub.

This will be helpful for users who use more than one of the company's applications, Meta said in a blogpost on Thursday.

"Things like Personal details, Passwords and security, and Ad preferences will now live in a centralised place, so it'll be easier for people who use multiple apps to manage their settings."

For instance, users can now easily make their ad topic preferences consistent for Facebook and Instagram accounts by adding those accounts to the same Accounts Center.

However, users who want to keep their accounts in separate Accounts Centers, can do so, as adding more than one account to the same Accounts Center is optional.

Moreover, the company is also making improvements to some of the ad settings controls.

Also read: Apple AirPods at just Rs 250 in Flipkart Republic Day sale, last day to avail the offer

"We know people want more control over the ads they see, which is why we're exploring new ways to give people the ability to see more ads about the things that interest them, in addition to the existing option of seeing fewer ads about things that don't interest them," the company said.

"These changes will begin to go into effect today, and will gradually roll out to everyone on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram in the coming months," it added.

