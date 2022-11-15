Search icon
Elon Musk to remove Twitter feature that triggered Anushka Sharma, Gal Gadot's trolling

Anushka Sharma and Gal Gadot were brutally trolled by netizens due the Twitter feature that Elon Musk is planning to remove.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 09:07 AM IST

Anushka Sharma tweet about Google Pixel 2XL

Elon Musk has revealed that Twitter is planning to remove the feature that shows what device was used to share a tweet. “We will finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet. Literally no one even knows why we did that …” Musk wrote in a tweet. This means that soon you won’t be able to see the line that says "Twitter for iPhone" or "Twitter for Android".

Musk claims that the feature is a “waste of screen space” and many users will surely agree with the tech entrepreneur as there have been several incidents where Android promoters have landed in soup due to this feature. Many popular celebrities have also been trolled for this feature in the past couple of years. In 2018, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma promoted Google Pixel 2XL smartphone via her Twitter account and popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee pointed out that she shared the tweet through an Apple iPhone.

Also read: Government lifts 'ban' on VLC Media Player, now available to download

Gal Gadot, popular as Wonder Woman, was also brutally trolled by netizens for singing praises of her new Huawei Mate 10 Pro Android smartphone in a tweet that was shared via an Apple iPhone.

As of now, it is not known when the tags will be removed but looking at the pace of changes at Twitter after Musk’s buyout deal, one can assume that the feature may be removed in the coming weeks. Apart from this, Elon Musk has also asked Twitter employees to turn off unspecified "microservices" bloatware, as "less than 20% are needed for Twitter to work."

