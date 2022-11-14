Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Government lifts 'ban' on VLC Media Player, now available to download

VLC Media Player's website was unblocked by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology after a months of legal notice being issued.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

Government lifts 'ban' on VLC Media Player, now available to download
VLC Media Player

When the Indian government discovered that VLC Media Player was interacting with the server of a previously prohibited software and transmitting user information to a 'hostile country,' it blacklisted the website earlier this year. Seems like access to VLC Media Player's website has been restored.

Many Indian consumers had trouble getting through to the website or downloading the software. In any case, using VLC-related programmes was completely trouble-free.

According to reports, the Home Ministry issued the notification of the prohibition under Section 69(A) of the IT Act. The prohibition came as a surprise, however, and seems to be in violation of the 2009 Blocking Rules established in the case of Shreya Singhal v. Union of India. To find out why the site was prohibited, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) submitted a Right to Information (RTI) request to the Department of Telecom back in June.

The Department of Transportation promptly sent the inquiry to the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry.

Also, READ: Google Pixel 7a to get brand new camera setup and better display, here’s how much it may cost

The official VLC Media Player Twitter account also confirmed the prohibition has been lifted. Most people in India may now access the site. We have asked the Internet Freedom Foundation for clarification.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Meet Veena Jagtap, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare's ex-girlfriend
Tiger 3, Aashiqui 3, Gadar 2: Here are much-awaited sequels of Bollywood
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tamil Nadu rain alert: Mayiladuthurai schools to remain shut today due to heavy rainfall
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.