Elon Musk's SpaceX seeks Starlink licence as India prepares for 5G

Representational Image

Elon Musk, SpaceX and several other global companies have started to show deep interest in Indian space as the country prepares for the launch of 5G services across all states.

In order to launch its internet in India, SpaceX, the company that offers Starlink broadband-from-space services, has applied to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for a global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) licence. According to an official quoted by news outlet ANI, "SpaceX has applied for the permission; the government will now decide on the licensing following the necessary protocol given out by the department.

The third applicant is SpaceX, the billionaire Elon Musk-founded enterprise, while Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Reliance Jio Infocomm's satellite unit have already obtained licences.

Last year, SpaceX established channels for consumers to make reservations for Starlink internet. However, after the government requested that the corporation first obtain approval, the company was required to reimburse pre-book money.

Additionally, SpaceX will have to deploy its global satellite bandwidth capacity in India and set up a local earth station. The Indian National Space Promotion & Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), a central regulatory organisation tasked with luring private investment into the space industry, will have to grant these clearances.