Christmas: How to get Christmas hat on your WhatsApp icon

You can use these steps to change icon of any app on your smartphone.

Christmas is right around the corner and the festivities to mark December 25th have begun all across the world. Christmas decorations can be seen everywhere. From offices to the markets, the Christmas vibes have taken over the world. Even apps are in the festive fever with special Christmas and New Year 2023 themes for the upcoming days. To celebrate Christmas, you can also change the wallpaper and theme easily. But do you know that you can also change the icon of your apps in the Christmas theme. One of the most used apps in our smartphones is WhatsApp. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is popular all across the globe and can be found in almost every other smartphone. Although WhatsApp offers a range of customisation options that you can access but not many are aware that you can get a Christmas hat on your WhatsApp icon to mark the festival.

Android smartphone users can download and install several launchers that allow users to change app icons as per their choice. Nova launcher is one of those popular launchers that you can install to change WhatsApp app icon. To know how to add a Christmas hat on your WhatsApp icon, you can follow these steps:

Use any browser to download images of WhatsApp icons with a Christmas hat. Install Nova launched from Google Play Store. Start the launcher. Read and accept the terms if you wish to continue. Tap on the WhatsApp icon for a few seconds. Tap on the Edit option from the menu. Pick the image of WhatApp icon with the Christmas hat from the gallery. Tap on save changes.

It is worth noting that the steps mentioned above are not only limited to WhatsApp. This means that you can customise icon of any app installed on your smartphone by using the steps mentioned above.

Also read: Apple likely to CANCEL iPhone SE 4 with iPhone XR like design