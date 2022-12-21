Apple likely to CANCEL iPhone SE 4 with iPhone XR like design

Apple iPhone SE 4 was rumoured to look like Apple iPhone XR. (Image: MacRumors)

Apple may ditch iPhone SE 4 that was expected to launch in 2024. As per the latest tweet by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may cancel or postpone the upcoming iPhone SE 4 due to lower than expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhone models including iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 14 Plus. “My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus),” Kuo said in his tweet.

The Apple iPhone SE 4 was rumoured to feature a full screen design similar to the iPhone XR. Known leaker Jon Prosser in his Geared Up podcast predicted that Apple iPhone SE 4 will be a reworked Apple iPhone XR. The device was said to get a 6.1-inch display with Face ID, 12MP rear camera and IP67 water and dust resistance body. Kuo believes that “full-screen design of the SE 4 will lead to an increase in higher costs/selling prices. As a result, Apple may need to reconsider the product positioning and return on investment for the SE 4.”

“Additionally, reducing unnecessary new product development expenses will also help the company navigate the challenges of the global economic recession in 2023.” Kuo further added.

If previous reports are to be believed, the Apple iPhone SE 4 will mark the end of Touch ID in iPhones as iPhone SE 3 will be the last of its kind with iPhone 8 like design. For those who are unaware, SE in iPhone SE models stand for special edition and these devices are usually a light rework of existing iPhone models. For example, the current iPhone SE model is a revamped iPhone 8.

To recall, Apple iPhone XR was launched by the company in 2018 as an affordable alternative to iPhone X. The device features an LCD display and better battery life. The iPhone XR also became the most popular smartphone globally in Q3 2019.