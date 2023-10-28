Beware of investment scams! Scammers lure victims with high returns, know tips to stay safe

Headlines

BAN vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Mukesh Ambani set to enter Rs 133000 crore Indian credit card market, working with big bank to launch…

Inspirational Ideas for an Eco-Friendly Wedding

AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023: Know date, significance, puja rituals, bhog prasad on Sharad Purnima

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BAN vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Inspirational Ideas for an Eco-Friendly Wedding

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023: Know date, significance, puja rituals, bhog prasad on Sharad Purnima

8 foods to eat first thing in the morning

Winter Superfood: 7 benefits of Gud Chana  

9 motivational quotes by Raj Kapoor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya denies dating Samarth Jurel, latter calls her 'jhooti'

Watch: Abhishek Kumar breaks down, cries loudly after Isha Malviya's boyfriend Samarth Jurel enters Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

HomeTechnology

Technology

Beware of investment scams! Scammers lure victims with high returns, know tips to stay safe

Surging investment scams prey on victims with enticing promises; stay vigilant with these fraud prevention tips.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 08:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Cyber crime: Scammers are on the rise, employing various tactics to deceive people, often promising enticing returns. Recently, a Bengaluru software engineer fell victim to a scam, losing Rs 50 lakh. The National Cyber Crime Portal (NCCP) reveals numerous such cases, where individuals have lost money in pursuit of high profits.

How scammers operate in investment frauds:

Scammers often initiate contact via WhatsApp, Telegram, or foreign phone numbers, sometimes even through social media. They entice victims with the promise of substantial returns. Initially, if a small amount is invested, they might provide returns once or twice. Subsequently, they persuade the victim to invest more, promising even higher returns. Once a significant amount is invested, the scammers disappear, blocking all contact.

Tips to avoid falling for scams:

1. Choose reliable investment sources: Only invest through trusted and reputable platforms.

2. Verify links: Be cautious when clicking on links in WhatsApp, email, or Telegram. Verify their authenticity.

3. Consult financial advisors: Consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions, especially if the returns seem too good to be true.

4. Consider low-risk options: For those averse to risk, consider investments in bank fixed deposits, government bonds, and government schemes. These options offer security and guaranteed income.

Rising cases of fraud:

According to the Reserve Bank of India, there were 13530 reported banking fraud cases in the financial year 2023 a significant increase from the 9097 cases reported in the financial year 2021-22. Scams continue to pose a growing threat to individuals’ financial security. Stay vigilant and exercise caution when considering investment opportunities.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Beware of investment scams! Scammers lure victims with high returns, know tips to stay safe

Amazon Great India Festival 2023: Get 65% off on Cookware sets

Reddit roasts Ranveer Singh as he 'copy-pastes' old story about Anushka Sharma in anecdote about Deepika Padukone

Mukesh Ambani set to enter Rs 133000 crore Indian credit card market, working with big bank to launch…

‘Gundragardi hai ye…’: Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav summoned by ED, Rajasthan CM attacks Centre

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE