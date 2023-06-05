Search icon
Apple WWDC 2023: How to watch Apple headset, iOS 17 unveil and Tim Cook's keynote live

Just like other Apple events, you can catch all the action from WWDC 2023 live and the keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2023) will kick off today (June 5). As per the company, the WWDC 2023 is the biggest and most exciting WWDC to date. Free for all developers, WWDC23 will take place in an online format from June 5 through 9. At the annual event, the Cupertino-based tech giant is believed to unveil a new range of products and operating systems for Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple iPad and others. Apple is also expected to finally take the wraps off from its much awaited mixed reality headset at the WWFC 2023. Just like other Apple events, you can catch all the action from WWDC 2023 live and the keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream. Viewers in India can join the livestream link below at 10:30pm IST to catch the action from the keynote.

After the keynote, on early morning IST, the company will announce the winners of Apple Design Awards to recognize and celebrate the art, craft, creativity, and technical expertise of Apple’s developer community. This year’s Apple Design Award winners will be unveiled via the Apple Developer app and website.

The packed week of events and activities will help developers learn about the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Throughout the week, developers will be able to connect directly with Apple engineers and experts through one-on-one labs and activities in Slack for guidance on building innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games.

