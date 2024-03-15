Apple iPhone users in India under ‘high risk’, sensitive information may be leaked, government issues warning

Apple iPhone is scaling new heights in India and the popularity of the device is now higher than ever. Apple iPhones are popular throughout the globe for their durability and security features. To keep the users safe, Apple rolls out security updates for its devices. The Cupertiino based tech giant recommends users to run the latest builds of iOS on their iPhones to have a more secure and features rich OS. The company also releases patches for older iPhone models that are unable to install the latest updates due to hardware limitations. Multiple vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Apple iOS and the Indian government has issued a warning for iPhone users. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that vulnerabilities have been reported in iOS which could allow an attacker to steal sensitive information like address, bank details and more

The vulnerabilities mentioned by CERT-In will affect Apple iOS versions prior to 16.7.6 installed in available for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation. According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Apple iOS due to improper validation in Bluetooth, libxpe, MediaRemote, Photos, Safari & WebKit component; privacy issue in ExtensionKit, Messages, Share Sheet, Synapse & Notes component; buffer overflow issue in ImagelO component; memory corruption issue in kernel & RTKit component; logic issue in Safari Private Browsing & Sandbox; lock screen issue in Siri and timing side-channel issue in CoreCrypto component.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to trigger denial of service condition, execute arbitrary code, sensitive information disclosure and bypass security restriction on the targeted system. To avoid any swindling, you should apply appropriate updates as mentioned as Apple Security updates. It is worth noting that these vulnerabilities are being actively exploited in the wild.