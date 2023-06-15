Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPhone, Android phone users get call recording feature with Truecaller

Truecaller app for Apple iPhone and Android phone has finally got the call recording feature. While both operating systems restrict apps from recording calls natively, Truecaller circumvents the restriction by calling a dedicated recording line.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

Apple iPhone, Android phone users get call recording feature with Truecaller
Truecaller

Recording a phone call without consent is illegal in several countries across the globe, including India. The mobile operating system does not natively provide the option to record a phone call however, there are several apps that can help you out. One app that has gained this feature is Truecaller. 

Truecaller app for Apple iPhone and Android phone has finally got the call recording feature. While both operating systems restrict apps from recording calls natively, Truecaller circumvents the restriction by calling a dedicated recording line, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

On Android, users can start a recording call directly from Truecaller's dialer. Truecaller will display a floating recording button if they are using another dialer. On iOS, users will need to call a recording line through the Truecaller app to merge incoming and outgoing calls.

According to the company, the other person on the call will hear a beep to indicate that the call is being recorded, the report said. In 2018, Truecaller introduced call recording to premium users on Android, and in 2021 it was made available to all Android users.

However, Google limited access to its Accessibility API in 2022, which many apps - including Truecaller - used to record calls, and due to that the company had to remove the feature from its apps.

Moreover, the company stated that, in addition to call recording, it will provide users with transcripts, which it plans to roll out in the coming weeks.

Users will also be able to search through transcripts to quickly find information in recorded conversations.

According to the report, Truecaller has been testing this feature with a small number of iOS users in the US and today the company has made this feature available to all users who have a premium subscription.

With this expansion, Truecaller now offers three plans in the US -- a basic ad-free plan ($1 per month), a premium plan with call recording ($3.99 per month), and a top-tier plan with call screening assistant ($4.49 per month).

Moreover, the report mentioned that Truecaller's co-founder Nami Zarringhalam said that the company aims to roll out this feature in multiple countries, including India, which is its biggest market.

Truecaller has over half a million users in the US -- with 10 percent on a subscription plan, according to the company. The company has more than 350 million users globally, with India having the most users (100 million). (with inputs from IANS)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 726 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.