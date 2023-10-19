Apple iPhone 15 Pro available at just Rs 93,750 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off, check details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro is also the only iPhone Pro model available on Flipkart right now. Apple iPhone 15 Pro was launched at Rs 1,34,900 in India and it is currently available at just Rs 93,750 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro is one the most expensive and advanced Apple iPhone launched till date. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro made its debut last month alongside the Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. The new Apple iPhone 15 Pro comes with a range of new features when compared to its predecessor which includes new titanium chassis, USB-C port, action button and more. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro didn’t get much attention initially due to several issues that have been fixed by Apple with the latest iOS update. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro is also the only iPhone Pro model available on Flipkart right now. Apple iPhone 15 Pro was launched at Rs 1,34,900 in India and it is currently available at just Rs 93,750 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro is listed at Rs 1,34,900 on Flipkart and buyers can get Rs 2000 off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 15 Pro down to Rs 1,32,900. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 39,150 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Further bringing down the price of Apple iPhone 15 Pro down to Rs 93,750. This means, with all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 15 Pro at Rs 93,750 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro looks and feels different from its predecessor in every way. The new materials, thinner bezels and the colours give it a more premium feel. The edges of the new iPhone are slightly curved which will make it easier to hold and carry. The use of titanium has made it significantly lighter. The company has replaced the alert slider for a customisable action button in the Pro models of the Apple iPhone 15 series.