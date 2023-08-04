Apple iPhone 15 launch date leaked, here’s when Apple is launching new flagships

A major leak of Apple's big event has likely revealed the date of when iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is getting launched.

Apple fans have long been waiting for the launch of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max in the company’s major event and according to reports the launch date of iPhone 15 models have been leaked. The iPhone 15 Pro lineup, like the iPhone 14 Pro series, will include certain unique capabilities that aren't available in the more affordable iPhone 15 models.

Apple tends not to disclose such things and saves it for the last hour which makes the consumers even more curious about the products. However, a new leak might have figured out the date iPhone 15 and its models are getting launched.

According to a report from 9to5, there are high chances of an Apple event to be held on September 13.

As per reports, the company has been asking its employees not to take days off on September 13. Although this does not imply that Apple is involved in the launch, the business is well-known for hosting its iPhone event in September.

The majority of iPhone announcements have taken place on Tuesdays, although the September 7 event last year took place on a Wednesday. Given that September 13 falls on a Wednesday, Apple may decide to conduct its special event on that date the following month.

Sales of the iPhone 14 Plus started on October 7 of last year because of supply problems. In 2020, there was a comparable postponement that impacted the release of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini. While some analysts anticipate that this year's iPhone 15 models may not ship until September due to "severe shortages," others think that sales of all new models will begin in September.