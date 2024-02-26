Apple iPhone 15 cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart sale after Rs 52,000 off, available at just Rs…

Apple iPhone 15 is the biggest upgrade iPhone has received in years and it is one of the most advanced Apple iPhone launched till date.

Apple iPhone 14 is one of the most selling smartphones in the country right now. The Apple iPhone 14 failed to get attention of the buyers initially after the launch, however it received tremendous response after getting a price cut following the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series launch. Apple iPhone 15 is the cheapest and one of the most value for money models in Apple's flagship Apple iPhone 15 series. Apple iPhone 15 succeeds the Apple iPhone 14, the most selling phone in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Launched a couple of months ago, the Apple iPhone 15 is available at a lower price than Apple iPhone 14 in the current Flipkart sale. At the time of launch, Apple iPhone 15 with 128GB storage was priced at Rs 79,900 India. However, Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at just Rs 18,999 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 52,000 off.

Apple iPhone 15 is listed at Rs 70,999 on Flipkart after Rs 6901 off and in addition to this, buyers can get Rs 4000 off on HDFC card transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 66,999. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 48,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Further bringing down the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 18,999. This means, with all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 15 at Rs 18,999 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 52,000 off. For context, Apple iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official store.

Although the Apple iPhone 15 gets a new 48MP camera setup, USB-C port, new chipset, Dynamic Island and more, its price is the same as its predecessor Apple iPhone 14 that was launched last year. Apple iPhone 15's camera is the biggest update in the new-gen Apple iPhone. The Apple iPhone 15 gets a 48MP primary sensor like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The 48MP camera is supported with a 12MP secondary sensor.