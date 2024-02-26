Twitter
Headlines

Nitasha Kaul, Indian-origin UK-based professor denied entry into India; know why

UPW vs DC, Match 4 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet Sanskriti Malviya, 3rd year student who got record-breaking pakage, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her salary is…

Apple iPhone 15 cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart sale after Rs 52,000 off, available at just Rs…

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 7th ED summons, AAP says agency should...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nitasha Kaul, Indian-origin UK-based professor denied entry into India; know why

UPW vs DC, Match 4 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet Sanskriti Malviya, 3rd year student who got record-breaking pakage, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her salary is…

6 powerful families that rule south cinema

9 most poisonous snakes found in India

8 yoga poses that enhance heart health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer To Lose BCCI Contract After Ignoring Jay Shah's Ranji Trophy Warning?

Ohio Mom Who Left Toddler For 10 Days At Home Alone To Go On Vacation Pleads Guilty To Murder

Who Was Fazil Khan? Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery

Urvashi Rautela gets Rs 3 crore, 24-carat gold birthday cake from Honey Singh, netizens joke 'India's first woman to...'

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Kundan Shah’s first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Kiran Rao to submit Laapataa Ladies for Oscars? Filmmaker says, ‘if our film is…’

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart sale after Rs 52,000 off, available at just Rs…

Apple iPhone 15 is the biggest upgrade iPhone has received in years and it is one of the most advanced Apple iPhone launched till date.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

article-main
Apple iPhone 15
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple iPhone 14 is one of the most selling smartphones in the country right now. The Apple iPhone 14 failed to get attention of the buyers initially after the launch, however it received tremendous response after getting a price cut following the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series launch. Apple iPhone 15 is the cheapest and one of the most value for money models in Apple's flagship Apple iPhone 15 series. Apple iPhone 15 succeeds the Apple iPhone 14, the most selling phone in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Launched a couple of months ago, the Apple iPhone 15 is available at a lower price than Apple iPhone 14 in the current Flipkart sale. At the time of launch, Apple iPhone 15 with 128GB storage was priced at Rs 79,900 India. However, Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at just Rs 18,999 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 52,000 off. 

Apple iPhone 15 is listed at Rs 70,999 on Flipkart after Rs 6901 off and in addition to this, buyers can get Rs 4000 off on HDFC card transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 66,999. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 48,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Further bringing down the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 18,999. This means, with all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 15 at Rs 18,999 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 52,000 off. For context, Apple iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official store.

Apple iPhone 15 is the biggest upgrade iPhone has received in years and it is one of the most advanced Apple iPhone launched till date. It is a significant upgrade from last year with tons of new features.Although the Apple iPhone 15 gets a new 48MP camera setup, USB-C port, new chipset, Dynamic Island and more, its price is the same as its predecessor Apple iPhone 14 that was launched last year. Apple iPhone 15’s camera is the biggest update in the new-gen Apple iPhone. The Apple iPhone 15 gets a 48MP primary sensor like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The 48MP camera is supported with a 12MP secondary sensor.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

RCB vs UPW, Match 2 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

PM Modi inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, India’s longest cable-stayed bridge

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, then built Rs 100 crore company at young age of…

Meet woman, who rejected Rs 145 crore offer, built Rs 8300 crore company, now wants to teach…

Viral video: Zomato delivery agent grooves to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya , internet loves it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE