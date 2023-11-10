Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 14,499 in Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off, check details

Apple iPhone 14 received a tremendous response during the Flipkart sale and was one of the most selling phones of the season. Apple iPhone 14 recently received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year but it didn’t get much attention due to its similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. However, under the Rs 15000 bracket, the Apple iPhone 14 is a deal to steal. Currently, Apple iPhone 14 is available at just Rs 14,499 in the Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off. At this price, the Apple iPhone 14 is undoubtedly one of the best phones that you can get. Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The former Apple flagship received a tremendous response during the Flipkart sale and was one of the most selling phones of the season. Apple iPhone 14 recently received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 57,999 on Flipkart after Rs 11,901 off from the official store price. Apart from this, SBI credit card users can get a Rs 1500 discount on the Apple iPhone 14, bringing the price down to Rs 56,449. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 42,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 14,499 in the Flipkart sale. 

Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors. Apple iPhone 14 failed to make a mark right after the launch due to the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 got some attention from the buyers after it got a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales. 

