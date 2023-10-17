Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 20,849 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off, check details

Wordle 850 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 17

Meet Vinod Rai Gupta, one of the richest women in India with more than Rs 55000 crore net worth, know her business

SC to deliver verdict on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage today

Meet DS Group owners, Catch spices, Rajnigandha makers, who are looking to bid for Noida's GIP Mall for Rs 2000 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 20,849 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off, check details

Wordle 850 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 17

Meet Vinod Rai Gupta, one of the richest women in India with more than Rs 55000 crore net worth, know her business

Ahead of Leo, 8 best films of Thalapathy Vijay

7 Benefits of using sunscreen daily

7 Side effects of tea (chai)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs; their 1st ODI Win vs England

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

Fatima Sana Shaikh addresses comparisons with Kangana Ranaut on portraying Indira Gandhi: 'If two actors are playing...'

One of Bigg Boss 17's highest-paid contestants, lost his home in Gujarat riots, started working at age 13

Bigg Boss mocks Vicky Jain for his 'boring prank', calls Abhishek Kumar madaari ka bandar: 'Agar aapko itna hi...'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 20,849 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off, check details

Apple store is retailing the Apple iPhone 14 at Rs 69,900, however you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 20,849 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off. At this price, the Apple iPhone 14 is worth every penny.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 08:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple iPhone 14 was available at the lowest price ever at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 but if you were not able to buy the former Apple flagship at that time, you can currently buy the Apple iPhone 14 at a massive discount. Apple iPhone 14 was launched in India last year alongside Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 was priced Rs 79,900 last year at the launch but received a major price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series in September. The Apple store is retailing the Apple iPhone 14 at Rs 69,900, however you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 20,849 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off. At this price, the Apple iPhone 14 is worth every penny.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 61,999 on Flipkart with Rs 7,901 off from the official store price. Apart from this, Bank of Baroda credit card users can get a Rs 2000 discount on the Apple iPhone 14 EMI transaction. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 39,150 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 20,849 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off.

Apple iPhone 14 failed to make a mark right after the launch due to the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 got some attention from the buyers after it got a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales.  Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi seeks 'sister city' agreement with Brisbane in Australia

World’s richest man to open store in Mukesh Ambani’s luxurious Jio World Plaza mall, rent per month is…

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider, 'world’s most popular moto vlogger', know his Elvish Yadav connect

Navratri 2023: Know the significance of 10 arms of Maa Durga

‘Shaheen Afridi is no Wasim Akram...': Ravi Shastri criticizes the excessive hype surrounding the Pakistani bowler

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE