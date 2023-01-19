Apple HomePod 2nd gen smart speaker with temperature, humidity sensor launched in India

Apple HomePod 2nd gen

Apple has launched a new-gen Apple HomePod smart speaker with new sensor and advanced computational audio. The new Apple HomePod allows users to create smart home automations using Siri, get notified when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is detected in their home, and check temperature and humidity in a room. The new Apple HomePod is currently available for pre-orders and it will go on sale from February 3.

2023 Apple HomePod: Price and colour options

Apple HomePod 2nd gen has been priced at Rs 32,900 in India and just like the previous-gen, the new HomePod will be offered in two colour options - Black and White.

2023 Apple HomePod: Features

HomePod comes with custom-engineered high-excursion woofer, powerful motor that drives the diaphragm 20mm, built-in bass-EQ mic, and beam-forming array of five tweeters around the base all work together to achieve a powerful acoustic experience. The S7 chip is combined with software and system-sensing technology to offer even more advanced computational audio.

With sound recognition, HomePod can listen for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and send a notification directly to the user’s iPhone if a sound is identified. The new built-in temperature and humidity sensor can measure indoor environments, so users can create automations that close the blinds or turn on the fan automatically when a certain temperature is reached in a room.

HomePod can recognise up to six voices, so each member of the home can hear their personal playlists, ask for reminders, and set calendar events.