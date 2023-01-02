Apple AirPods available at Rs 1,499 on Flipkart after Rs 10,500 off, but there is a catch

Apple AirPods 2

Apple AirPods are the most popular TWS earbuds globally. The first wireless Bluetooth earbuds from Apple were an instant hit due to the premium sound quality, easy connectivity and iconic Earbuds design. The first Apple AirPods were launched by the Cupertino-based tech giant in 2016, alongside iPhone 7 and over the years, the company has launched numerous generations of the earbuds. Currently, Apple has 3 generations of Apple AirPods, 2 generations of Apple AirPods Pro and an AirPods Max in its portfolio. Among all, the 2nd-gen Apple AirPods are the most sold globally. The 2-gen Apple AirPods come with better computation and battery than the 1-gen AirPods but the design of the earbuds is almost identical. The third-gen AirPods also get similar specs but with a new design.

There’s very minimal difference between the third and second generation Apple AirPods when it comes to features, however there’s a huge gap when it comes to the pricing. Due to this fact, buyers are moving towards the second-gen Apple AirPods and if you are planning to buy one, this may be the right time. The Apple AirPods are currently available at Rs 1,499 on Flipkart in the first week of 2023.

Apple AirPods are currently listed at Rs 11,990 on Flipkart. The ecommerce platform is offering up to Rs 10,500 off if you have an old smartphone to exchange. This means you can get the Apple AirPods at Rs 1,499. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.