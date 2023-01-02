Samsung Galaxy F04 India launch on January 4, to be priced below Rs 8,000

Samsung Galaxy F04 will be Samsung's first smartphone launch of 2023.

Samsung Galaxy F04 budget smartphone will be launched in India on January 4 and ahead of the launch, the company has shared teasers for the new phone on its social media platforms. Similar to the other Samsung Galaxy F-series smartphones, the new Samsung Galaxy F04 will be exclusively sold via Flipkart and the landing page for the phone is already live, revealing the design of the phone. The Flipkart landing page for the Samsung Galaxy F04 also reveals the colour options and the price of the smartphone. As the teaser image, the new Samsung Galaxy F04 will be priced below Rs 8,000.

Samsung Galaxy F04 price in India

The teaser image shows the price of the Samsung Galaxy F04 as Rs 7,XXX. This means that the price of Samsung Galaxy F04 in India will be more than Rs 7,000 and less than Rs 7,999. If reports are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy F04 will be priced at Rs 7,499 and it will be offered in two colour options - Jade Purple and Opal Green.

Samsung Galaxy F04 specifications

Samsung Galaxy F04 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 paired with up to 8GB of RAM (with virtual RAM feature).

Also read: How to access saved passwords in Google Chrome via Apple iPhone, Android phone and Windows PC



When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy F04 gets a dual camera setup that is said to consist of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. For video calls and selfies the device will likely have a 5MP camera at the front. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.