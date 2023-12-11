Akash Ambani led Jio partners with Aman Gupta’s Boat, to back upcoming…

Lauding the partnership with Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio, Aman Gupta, Boat's Co-Founder and CMO, said, "Partnering with Jio for the LTE Smartwatch shows our commitment to giving everyone access to top-notch tech.

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio has launched a range of revolutionary products in the last couple of years. These products are made to cater a large audience and offer value for money. For a new product that falls in the similar category, Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio has partnered with homegrown consumer tech company Boat. Led by popular Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta, Boat has launched Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch in India. The new Boat Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch is the first smartwatch from the company that gets support for LTE. For this, Boat has tied up with Jio for the eSIM connectivity that will allow users to stay connected without carrying their smartphone all the time. This means users will be able to make calls, send messages and do other things without a smartphone.

The Jio eSIM connectivity with smartwatch’s built-in GPS, will also help to track routes of running, cycling, or hiking accurately. The new Boat Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that allows users to pick from a range of fitness and health monitoring features including heart rate monitor, SpO2 and more.

Lauding the partnership with Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio, Aman Gupta, Boat's Co-Founder and CMO, said, "Partnering with Jio for the LTE Smartwatch shows our commitment to giving everyone access to top-notch tech. We think this watch will change how people connect in India and make life easier."

Boat Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch will be available on online and offline stores soon. As of now, the company has not revealed the launch date and price of the product.