Aabha Paul, Sonam Kapoor retain Twitter blue tick as Amitabh Bachchan ‘struggles’ after paying

Aabha Paul retain Twitter Blue tick

Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and many other celebrities lost their blue tick mark that was used to verify original accounts as Elon Musk made the feature a part of Twitter Blue subscription. Ace Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has already paid to restore his verified check mark on Twitter but as most celebrities are still waiting for the verified mark, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul has retained her verified mark as she already subscribed to Twitter Blue, Same is the case with Sonam Kapoor, the actress hasn’t lost his Twitter verified mark. She even reshared a photo of Apple CEO Tim Cook a few hours ago after enjoying an IPL match with him last night in Delhi. If you click on the blue tick next to Aabha Paul’s name, you’ll see a prompt that reads, “This account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number.”

For those who are unaware, Twitter has removed all the blue check marks who didn’t pay for Twitter Blue subscription. Musk has previously announced that Twitter will remove all the legacy Blue check marks on April 1 but later he shifted the date to April 20. Twitter announced that on April 20, "we are removing legacy verified checkmarks". "To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue. Organisations can sign up for Verified Organisations," the company said.

Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 9,400 a year (or Rs 900 a month) for individual users. The users can also get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser, Musk had announced. Twitter is also reportedly planning to give a $1,000 checkmark free to the top 10,000 organisations by follower count.