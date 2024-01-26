WWE’s Vince McMahon accused of rape, sex trafficking by former employee

For those who are unaware, this is not the first time Vince McMahon is facing claims of sexual abuse.

Vince McMahon, co-founder and longtime chairman of the moder WWE, has been sued by a former employee for rape, sex-trafficking and assault. Along with former wrestler Vince McMahon, the former employee, Janel Grant has also named John Laurinaitis and the company as the defendants. Grant claims that McMahon pressured her to sign a nondisclosure agreement and agreed to pay her around Rs 24 crore ($3 million) for not discussing their relationship.

As per Grant, she only received $1 million in promised payments along with numerous gifts that McMahon gave her between 2019 and 2022. The lawsuit filed by the former WWE employee aims to nullify the nondisclosure agreement and pursue unspecified punitive damages and legal fees.

Following the lawsuit against Vince McMahon, the wrestling mogul broke his silence on the grisly claims. “This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth,” a spokesman for McMahon said to Deadline. “He will vigorously defend himself,” he further added.

For those who are unaware, this is not the first time Vince McMahon is facing claims of sexual abuse. He has been previously pushed out as the WWE president and CEO in 2022 amid harassment allegations. However, he returned with a newly installed board last year.