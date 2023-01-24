Search icon
WWE Raw XXX: Stipulation added to US title match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory

The news was first broken by commentator Byron Saxton who also said that the first hour of RAW XXX will be shown to the WWE Universe commercial-free.

WWE Raw XXX: Stipulation added to US title match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory
Photo via Twitter

Before today's United States Championship matchup between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory at RAW XXX, WWE has added a No Disqualification stipulation clause. The United States Championship match between Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley will be a ‘No Disqualification’ match.

In today's match, Lashley will be on the lookout to reclaim the US title from Theory who had won the belt in a wild triple-threat match at Survivor Series WarGames in November 2022. 

If Lashley wins tonight against Theory, it would make him a four-time US champion.

The news was first broken by commentator Byron Saxton who also said that the first hour of RAW XXX will be shown to the WWE Universe commercial-free. 

WWE Raw XXX features several legends 

Apart from the United States Championship match, RAW XXX will also feature several legends including Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Shawn Michaels, among others. 

Will the No-DQ stipulation help Theory against The All Mighty? Only time will tell.

