Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claims Nora Fatehi took money from him to buy house in Morocco

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in a new statement, has revealed that he paid money to Nora Fatehi for a house in Morocco. This comes after Nora alleged that Sukesh promised her a big house and lavish lifestyle if she becomes his girlfriend. Nora Fatehi recently recorded fresh statements in connection to her alleged involvement in the Rs 215 crore exhortation case involving Sukesh. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is also involved in the matter.

In a recent statement to the media, Sukesh was quoted as saying, "Today she (Nora) talks about me promising her a house, but she already has taken a large amount from me to purchase a house for her family in Casablanca, Morocco, all these new stories are crafted by her to escape law after ED statement 9 months ago given by her."

For the unversed, Nora, in her statement, mentioned that Sukesh promised her 'a big house and a luxurious lifestyle' and alleged that the conman also 'sought undue favour from her' through his close aide Pinky Irani.

Reacting to Nora's claims, Sukesh said, "Nora claims that she did not want a car, or she did not take it for herself is a very big lie, as she was after my life that her car had to be changed, as the 'CLA' that she had looked very cheap, so then me and her selected car I gave her, and the chats and screenshots are very well with the ED, so there is no lie at all, in fact, I wanted to give her Range rover, but as the car was not available in stock she wanted in urgent, I gave her the BMW S series, which she kept using for a long time, as she was a non- Indian, she asked me to register it on the name of her best friend’s husband Bobby's name. Me and Nora never had a professional transaction, as she is claiming except for once that she attended an event hosted by my concern foundation, for which official payment was made to her agency."

On Monday, Delhi's Patiala House Court adjourned arguments in the case. The matter will be next heard in court on February 15.