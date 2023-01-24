From Vikram's Anniyan to Vijay Devrakonda's Dear Comrade: Best south Indian movies dubbed in Hindi you must watch

Today, we will share with you a list of some of the best south Indian movies dubbed in Hindi that you must include in your watch list.
The popularity of South films among the masses is increasing day by day. While there are remakes already released or in the pipeline, dubbed films are one of the main reasons for regional films to reach larger audiences. While many people have watched comedy films made in the South in their Hindi dubbed version, there have been several critically acclaimed South Indian movies that are well appreciated by the Hindi-speaking audience.
1. Vikram's Anniyan
The film uses Garuda Purana as a reference book and narrates the story of a man suffering from multiple personality disorder who delivers punishment to evil people. The movie is full of action sequences and has a well-knit storyline to it. Its Hindi dubbed version 'Aparichit' is particularly popular among the audiences.
2. Vijay Devrakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's Dear Comrade
Dear Comrade tells the story of a state-level cricketer who falls in love with a student union leader who later helps her get through a highly disturbing phase in her life. This Vijay Devrakonda, Rashmika Mandanna film is not only popular in the South but its Hindi-dubbed version is also much loved by the audiences.
3. Sudeep, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Eega
Eega is a tragedy film where a woman's lover is killed by th villain. He then reincarnates as a house fly and tried to save the woman he loves from the villain. The storyline might sound childish but the film is an engaging watch and quite popular with the audiences. Its Hindi dubbed version 'Makkhi' is also much-loved.
4. Suriya's Jai Bhim
A pregnant woman from a primitive tribal community, searches desperately for her husband, who is missing from police custody. To seek justice for them, as their voice, a High Court advocate rises in support. Suriya's film was critically-acclaimed not only in the South but its Hindi-dubbed version was made available on Amazon Prime and was also appreciated by all.
5. Mahesh Babu's Nenokkadine
Mahesh Babu's Nenokkadine, dubbed in Hindi under the title Ek Ka Dum, tells the story of a schizophrenic musician who is bent on finding the three men who he believes murdered his parents. He is helped by a journalist in his search.