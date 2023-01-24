Search icon
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: First video of newlyweds goes VIRAL, Watch

In the evening, the first video of Rahul and Athiya after their wedding was also made public and the video went viral in no time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul at their wedding in Khandala

India cricketer KL Rahul got married to Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty on Monday (January 23) in an intimate ceremony at Khandala. The photos of the marriage went viral on social media within minutes and later a short video of Rahul an Athiya also surfaced on social media.

Sharing the photographs of wedding, the couple wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Athiya wore a pink lehenga for the big day, while Rahul looked stunning in a beige sherwani.

Earlier in the day, Sunil Shetty greeted the mediapersons who were gathered outside the wedding venue and announced that he has now become a father-in-law.

The 30-year-old Rahul is the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in Test cricket.

Athiya, 30, is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and she started her Bollywood career in 2015 with Nikkhil Advani-directed “Hero”.

Rahul and Athiya are expected to host a grand reception in Mumbai before the Indian Premier League (IPL).

