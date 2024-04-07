WWE forced to mute live WrestleMania 40 coverage after The Rock breaks protocol on-air

In the main event of Night 1, The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

The Rock and the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One at WrestleMania 40 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rock got angry at referee Chad Patton during the Tag Team match. The Rock has returned to the ring for the first time in eight years since WrestleMania 32, where he easily won against Erick Rowan.

The 51-year-old came back as a villain and has been playing the role well. The Rock has hinted before that he might use his influence to take Rollins' title away. This time, he told the referee not to count anyone out or he would be 'fired'.

The former WWE Champion said the referee that, 'I'm not f*****g around!'. The Rock kept shouting at the referee, and WWE muted the exchange. This isn't the first time The Rock has used strong language on live TV. He did the same during an episode of RAW where he attacked Cody Rhodes. While hitting him, He shouted, 'This is what happens when you mess with The Final Boss!'.