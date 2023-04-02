Wrestlemania 39: Rey Mysterio hits his son Dominik with a belt in front of 80,000 fans, video goes viral

Image Source: Twitter

At Wrestlemania 39, Rey Mysterio finally faced off against his own son in a highly anticipated match that had fans on the edge of their seats. The storytelling in the ring was nothing short of incredible, and the entrances of both superstars were truly special.

Rey paid tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero by arriving in a car with none other than Snoop Dogg. The crowd erupted in cheers as the two legends made their way to the ring, setting the stage for an unforgettable showdown.

Rey Mysterio enters WrestleMania with @SnoopDogg, a low rider and Eddie Guerrero's theme music. Amazing pic.twitter.com/kMFpyMQf7i April 2, 2023

Both Rey and Dominik had their moments in the match, with Dominik coming dangerously close to a victory after landing a devastating 619 on his father. However, in the end, it was Rey who emerged victorious, pinning his own son to the mat.

During the match, the crowd was on their feet with excitement. Rey Mysterio, a WWE Hall of Famer, performed a move that left the fans in stitches. However, the mood quickly shifted when Rey decided to discipline his son, Dominik, by spanking him with his belt in front of the massive audience of 80,000 people. The crowd erupted with a mix of shock and awe at the unexpected turn of events. Even commentator Michael Cole was taken aback but ultimately supported Rey's actions.

Watch:

Rey Mysterio channelled the spirit of Joe Jackson for this ass whuppin #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/27cb82wMw6 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) April 2, 2023

Dominik, fueled by anger, hastily exited the ring and drenched his sister with water. He then shamelessly used Aalyah Mysterio as a shield to attack his own father. However, his efforts were in vain.

The outcome of the match left many spectators surprised, as Rey was expected to put his son over at the grandest stage. Rey's victory indicates that the storyline between the two is far from over, and a rematch at Wrestlemania Backlash, scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico next month, is highly anticipated. The host of Wrestlemania Backlash, Bad Bunny, is also expected to be involved in the storyline.

Dominik was accompanied to the ring by two members of Judgment Day, Finn Balor and Damien Priest. Later in the show, Rhea Ripley had a match against Charlotte Flair, and she only appeared for her title match. Rhea emerged victorious and claimed the Smackdown Women's title.

