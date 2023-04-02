Virat Kohli gets new tattoo ahead of IPL 2023, artist reveals the meaning behind it

Image Source: Twitter

Former Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli, is renowned for his love of tattoos. Ahead of the IPL 2023, Kohli has revealed a new tattoo, leaving many fans curious about its significance. Fortunately, the tattoo artist responsible for the artwork has spoken out, putting an end to all speculation.

Sunny Bhanushali, the owner and founder of Aliens Tattoo, had the privilege of inking the cricket superstar. Bhanushali revealed that Kohli approached the studio with a picture of their previous work, expressing his admiration for the artist's talent.

"I could hardly believe it - this cricket superstar was actually a fan of our work! Despite his immense fame, Virat was incredibly humble and down-to-earth. He had no airs or attitude and genuinely appreciated our work and wanted me to work on his next tattoo," he said, as per their website.

"He wanted to cover-up his old tattoo with a new one. A new tattoo that would reflect his spirituality, something that would represent the interconnectedness of all things and the source of creation itself, something which depict higher ones and oneness, the structure of life, the source of all," he said.

"It was clear to me that this tattoo meant a lot to him, and he was determined to get it just right. I poured my heart and soul into the design, meticulously crafting each element to perfection," the tattoo artist revealed that the tattoo was completed in two days in two different locations.

The artist had two appointments with Virat, one in Mumbai and the other in Bangalore. To ensure the safety of the studio, armed security guards were deployed and the entire place was shut down. As Virat sat through the hours-long process of getting his tattoo, he was captivated by the intricate dot work style and the seamless integration of each design element. Bhanushali, who was present during the session, noted that despite the physical discomfort and lengthy duration, Virat remained stoic and never once complained or showed any signs of fatigue.

The artist shared insights into Kohli's emotional state upon completion of the tattoo.

"Virat looked down at his new tattoo with a sense of wonder and amazement. He knew that this tattoo would be with him for the rest of his life, a powerful symbol of his spiritual journey and his connection to something greater than himself," said the artist.

