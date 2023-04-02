Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Meet Nashpreet Kaur, IPL’s glamorous anchor, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money

Nashpreet Kaur has done modelling for agencies like Toabh Talents, Pretty Secrets and Runway Lifestyle.

Reported By:DMA Web Team| Edited By: DMA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Meet Nashpreet Kaur, IPL’s glamorous anchor, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
IPL anchor Nashpreet Kaur

The 16th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) started on March 31 with Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural game. There is no denying the fact that IPL has now become one of the most glamorous sporting events across the world. IPL is known for its glamorous female anchors who keep the audience engaged right throughout the tournament. One such female anchor who has become very popular among IPL fans is Nashpreet Kaur.

Who is Nashpreet Kaur?

Nashpreet Kaur popularly known Nashy Singh is an Indian-Australian model born in Fiji.

Nashpreet's hobbies are listening to music, playing guitar, cooking, dancing and exercising.

Nashpreet Kaur has done modelling for agencies like Toabh Talents, Pretty Secrets and Runway Lifestyle. She has also acted in a short film named ‘Strings’.

Nashpreet Kaur started her modeling career with Tanya Powell Model Agency. In 2013, she participated in Cosmopolitan model search competition and was placed top 5 in the National Finals in Melbourne.

Nashpreet has completed her Biomedicine majoring in Pharmacological studies at the University of Melbourne. In 2020, Nashpreet Kaur became IPL anchor and she became hugely popular in her debut season itself.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Calendar in Mr India to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana: Here are some of Satish Kaushik's iconic roles
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
IRCTC Bharat Darshan Train Tour Packages 2023: From Vaishno Devi to Kerala, check duration, total cost, destinations
In pics: Shekhar Suman hosts party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants; Shiv, MC Stan, Sumbul, Sajid, Nimrit arrive in style
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Nashpreet Kaur, IPL’s glamorous anchor, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.