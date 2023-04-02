Meet Nashpreet Kaur, IPL’s glamorous anchor, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money

IPL anchor Nashpreet Kaur

The 16th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) started on March 31 with Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural game. There is no denying the fact that IPL has now become one of the most glamorous sporting events across the world. IPL is known for its glamorous female anchors who keep the audience engaged right throughout the tournament. One such female anchor who has become very popular among IPL fans is Nashpreet Kaur.

Who is Nashpreet Kaur?

Nashpreet Kaur popularly known Nashy Singh is an Indian-Australian model born in Fiji.

Nashpreet's hobbies are listening to music, playing guitar, cooking, dancing and exercising.

Nashpreet Kaur has done modelling for agencies like Toabh Talents, Pretty Secrets and Runway Lifestyle. She has also acted in a short film named ‘Strings’.

Nashpreet Kaur started her modeling career with Tanya Powell Model Agency. In 2013, she participated in Cosmopolitan model search competition and was placed top 5 in the National Finals in Melbourne.

Nashpreet has completed her Biomedicine majoring in Pharmacological studies at the University of Melbourne. In 2020, Nashpreet Kaur became IPL anchor and she became hugely popular in her debut season itself.