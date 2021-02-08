Winning FIFA Club World Cup would be 'one of biggest historical achievements,' says Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

Headlines

Mission Raniganj movie review: Akshay Kumar is firmly at home in moving, melodramatic rescue thriller

Meet IIT alumna Ramkripa Ananthan, the woman who designed new Mahindra Thar, now designing Ola EVs

Meet Andhra Pradesh cricketer playing at World Cup, never played for India, set to reunite with family after 2.5 years

Meet Indian-origin Maths tutor, who takes free classes in New Zealand, has over 33000 students

Viral video: Delhi vendor prepares omelette in milk, internet says 'this should be illegal'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mission Raniganj movie review: Akshay Kumar is firmly at home in moving, melodramatic rescue thriller

Meet IIT alumna Ramkripa Ananthan, the woman who designed new Mahindra Thar, now designing Ola EVs

Meet Andhra Pradesh cricketer playing at World Cup, never played for India, set to reunite with family after 2.5 years

8 ways to stay healthy during season change

10 Bollywood movies copied from Hollywood 

Cricketers who have scored century on ODI World Cup debut

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Pawan Malhotra on Mission Raniganj, reveals why he's selective in work

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

Mission Raniganj movie review: Akshay Kumar is firmly at home in moving, melodramatic rescue thriller

This 20 crore film with no stars shockingly beat Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2 in list of most liked Bollywood films of 2023

Atlee on BJP-Congress targeting each other using Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan monologue: 'My film should stand for 100 years'

HomeSports

Sports

Winning FIFA Club World Cup would be 'one of biggest historical achievements,' says Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich are aiming to complete a sextuple, having won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League at the end of the delayed 2019-20 season.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 08, 2021, 07:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski said that if his club wins the FIFA Club World Cup, they would complete "one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football".

Bayern Munich are aiming to complete a sextuple, having won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League at the end of the delayed 2019-20 season, before claiming the DFL-Supercup and European Super Cup at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

"I think if we win this Club World Cup it would complete one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football. We know we are so close, but we have to stay 100-per-cent concentrated. It would be really special. Not just for Bayern or for Germany, but it would be one of the biggest historical achievements from all over the world," FIFA's official website quoted Lewandowski as saying.

Bayern Munich are currently preparing to face Al Ahly in the Club World Cup semi-final, slated to take place on Monday.

Asked if playing against teams from different parts of the world be a challenge, Lewandowski said: "It will be nothing new for us. We play a lot of games in our national teams against teams from all around the world. It will be special, but we are ready for this. We're ready to try and win the next title. We've won everything that we could have won from [2020]. This is the last title we can win. We know we're playing against the best teams from continents all over the world. It's our next challenge and we're ready for it."

In December last year, Lewandowski won The Best FIFA Men's Player award. Reflecting on the same, the player said: "In the first moments you don't realise exactly what it means, but over the next days and weeks you realise that you've won maybe the most important title in your life. It was amazing. But I know that what I won was because of what we won as a team. I hope we can continue winning titles." 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Challenge BJP that even if...': AAP on Sanjay Singh's arrest in Delhi liquor policy case

KTR reacts after PM Modi claims Telangana CM KCR wanted to join NDA

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 790 in Flipkart sale after massive discount of Rs 21,200, check details

Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate in connection with betting app that allegedly makes Rs 200 crore a day

'Unko Modi pe itna bharosa hai...': PM Modi takes dig at Ashok Gehlot over absence at Jodhpur govt function

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE