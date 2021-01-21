Cristiano Ronaldo becomes 'greatest goal-scorer' in history of football after Juventus secure Italian Super Cup title

When it comes to football, there is a massive debate in the modern era as to who is the greatest. Whether it is Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, this debate creates fierce reactions among fans. However, on Thursday, one individual may have stamped his authority as one of the greatest in the history of football. During the Italian Super Cup clash between Juventus and Napoli, the reigning Serie A champions registered a 2-0 win but Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the history books. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals and his second goal resulted in his 760th goal as he officially became the greatest goalscorer in the history of football. Cristiano Ronaldo now tops the list for the highest goalscorers in world football history as he overtook the tally of Josef Bican of Austria.

Josef Bican actually had 805 goals but this number does not stand for two reasons. According to some football websites, Josef Bican netted at least 27 goals in Rapid Vienna's amateur teams and in unofficial matches. Second, some data during his 1952 stint with the Czech second division is also missing and thus, his tally stood at 759 goals. There is also a dispute over whether Pele has the most goals in his football career. On his Instagram handle, Pele says that he has scored over 1200 goals but officially, he has 757 goals. Even Brazilian star Romario claims he has 1000 goals but officially, it is 743.

Goal-scoring machine

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a goal-scoring machine in this football season, scoring 32 goals in 32 games. Cristiano Ronaldo's effort helped Juventus win the Copa Italia or the Super Cup for a record eighth time and they will be gunning for more glory in the Serie A and the UEFA Champions League when the season reaches the concluding stages. Cristiano Ronaldo will also be gunning for the record of most goals scored in international football. The Portugal superstar has 102 goals and he is seven behind Iran's Ali Daei who has 109 goals from 143 games.

A breakup of his goal-scoring statistic was released by Opta and it revealed Cristiano Ronaldo's greatness came in his stint with Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a whopping 450 came during his nine-year spell at Real, while he netted 118 for Manchester United, 102 for his country Portugal, 85 for current club Juve and five at Sporting Lisbon. For the record, Lionel Messi has 719 goals. In 2011/12, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a total of 69 goals in the season and it was his most prolific and he has also been part of five UEFA Champions League triumphs.