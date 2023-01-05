Who is Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who treated Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant in Mumbai?

Dinshaw Pardiwala is the man who mends the broken bones of India’s top athletes.

After being airlifted from Dehradun on Wednesday, Rishabh Pant has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for emergency intervention on one of the two ligament injuries in his knee. When he arrived at the Mumbai hospital on Wednesday evening, he was evaluated by physicians and was in stable condition.

"Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," the BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pant will be treated in Mumbai by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who has also worked with Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, among others. Pardiwala is the Director of Arthroscopy and Shoulder Service at Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri, a Mumbai suburb.

Dr. Pardiwala has been working in this field for the last 22 years, and he is also a member of the Medical Committee of the ICC. He has made his great contribution in arthroscopic surgery due to which he was also honored with the ISAKOS John Joyce Award in the year 2009.

Pant was on his way to see his mother in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, on December 30 when his car crashed into a road divider around 5.30 a.m. Despite the fact that his car was on fire, he miraculously escaped without serious injury.

Pant was transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun after receiving immediate emergency care at Saksham Hospital in Roorkee for plastic surgery on the laceration wounds, face injuries, and abrasions. MRI scans of his brain and spine that evening came back normal, but scans of his knee and foot were postponed due to pain and swelling.

