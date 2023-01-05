'Must also provide..': Abhinav Bindra praises BCCI for looking after Rishabh Pant, gives them golden advice

Image Source: Twitter

Abhinav Bindra, an Olympic gold medallist, has suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should provide psychological support to India's wicket-keeping batter Rishabh Pant. Pant was involved in a horrible car accident at Roorkee last week.

The legendary Indian shooter took to social media to praise the BCCI for their attempts to assist Pant, but he also suggested that they provide him with psychological support.

“Wonderful that the board is looking after Rishabh's recovery. Must also provide psychological support as part of the healing and recovery process!,” Bindra posted on his Twitter account.

Pant was airlifted from a hospital in Dehradun to Mumbai, where he would need extensive treatment for ligament injuries to his knee and ankle sustained in a car accident on December 30.

According to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Pant will be treated by prominent sports orthopaedic specialist Dinshaw Pardiwala.

“He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital,” Shah said in a statement.

Shah added that Pant will have surgery and that the BCCI Medical Team will keep an eye at him as he recovers.

“Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation. The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period,” Shah remarked.

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper survived a horrifying car accident while traveling from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee, as he lost control of the vehicle on the NH-58 highway before colliding with a divider. The cricketer received cuts to his forehead, a severely bruised back, and injuries to his knee and ankle.

