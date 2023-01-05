Search icon
Mandira Bedi returns to cricket with THIS IPL team

Mandira Bedi is a pioneer in televised cricket broadcasting. She is one of the world's first female cricket presenters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Mandira Bedi

Rajasthan Royals, a Royals Sports Group-owned franchise, and COLORS have announced the launch of their brand-new cricket reality program, 'Cricket Ka Ticket,' in collaboration with registration partner CricHeroes. Mandira Bedi, a well-known television cricket presenter, will host the upcoming season of 'Cricket Ka Ticket,' a show created to find the top cricketing talent from throughout the country. 

'Cricket Ka Ticket,' which is expected to be India's largest cricketing hunt for both men and women, would serve as a chance to rekindle the ambitions of millions of Indians to develop a career in cricket and make it to the grandest platform. The application process is well underway, and there has been a strong response from aspiring participants across the country.

“I am so excited to be associated with this unique and one-of-a-kind show ‘Cricket Ka Ticket’, which provides a platform to both young male & female talent to showcase their skills and preparing them to become fine athletes. The equal representation opportunity to female athletes is highly inspiring and the need of the hour.  It is a show which aims to reignite millions of dreams of Indians who maybe thought they would never get a chance. But here we are, with this exceptional format, that I’m looking forward to being a part of, and entertaining the cricket crazy viewers,” Mandira Bedi said.

The 'Cricket Ka Ticket' will offer one male and one female winner a monetary prize of 5 lacs each, as well as a one-year development program that includes mentorship and coaching support from Royals coaches, mentors, and players. The most exciting potential for the victors will be the opportunity to be a part of the cricket ecosystem, as the male winner will receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to appear for trials at the Rajasthan Royals. 

Given the upcoming entrance of the domestic T20 women's tournament, the female competitor who wins the 'Cricket Ka Ticket' will have the possibility to acquire major trial possibilities with help from the Royals management.

