What is Priya Prakash Varrier's favorite IPL team? 'Wink girl' reveals

Actor Priya Prakash Varrier, popularly known as the 'wink girl', often grabs headlines for her beauty. Priya became famous and a 'national crush' after one of her scenes in a Malayalam film went viral overnight. That scene, especially Priya's expressions in it, paved the way for many memes and gifs on social media.

Ever since then, Priya Prakash Varrier has garnered a huge fan following on social media. Priya is thoroughly active on her pages and often shares details about her likes and hobbies with her fans. Every fan of Priya is already aware that she is a tremendous fan of cricket and now Priya has let her fans in on another secret.

Priya Prakash Varrier favourite IPL team

During a recent Q&A session on her verified Instagram account, Priya was asked by her fan about her favourite IPL team. Quick to reply, the Malayalam film actress revealed that her favourite IPL team is Mahendra Singh Dhoni's (MSD) Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Why does Priya Prakash Varrier like CSK?

Earlier, when Priya Prakash Varrier was asked about cricket, she revealed that former Indian captain MS Dhoni is her favourite cricketer, so it does not surprise that Priya chose Chennai Super Kings as her favourite team as well.

Why is Priya Prakash Varrier famous?

In 2019, Priya Prakash Varrier's Malayalam movie 'Oru Adaar Love' instantly went viral after a scene from the film was massively shared online. In it, Priya could be seen winking at a boy with a sly smile on her face. The scene had gone viral and people had showered a lot of love on Priya and her innocence in the scene.

On the work front, Priya is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. She is going to be seen in the late actress Sridevi's biopic 'Sridevi Bungalow', which might release in 2021 itself.