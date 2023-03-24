'We also received security threats...': Shahid Afridi advice to Indian cricketers

File Photo

Asia Cup 2023 will reportedly take place in a hybrid mode as the BCCI denied the Indian cricket team's visit to Pakistan for any series or tournament. As India and Pakistan are the two key Asian teams for the tournament, Pakistan Cricket Boards (PCB) has reportedly offered a solution to save the iconic rivalry. According to a report by ESPNCricInfo, PCB has decided that all Asia Cup matches of team India will be held at neutral ground, perhaps in England or UAE.

Statements on this topic are firing from both the countries. Pakistan wants India to visit the country for the matches, keeping the political differences aside. Whereas, keeping the history of security threats in mind, India doesn't want to take any risk. Recently many ex-Pakistan cricketers had said giving references of other teams like Australia and England that visited the country lately and said that there is no such issue with their security as everything's under control.

Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi spoke in detail during Legends League cricket. While talking about the security issue he said that they had also received security threats but they never backed off from visiting the country.

"As far as Pakistan's security is concerned, international teams have visited us. Players are still there, they are enjoying it a lot. We also used to receive security threats from India, but whenever the boards and governments were on the same page, the tour was on. If they don't, we are giving more leverage to those who want to spread hate, and those who don't want cricket to take place between the two countries", Afridi said while talking to Sports Yaari.

"i believe, I've said this many times, I've enjoyed cricket in 2 nations the most -- Australia and India. The love I received in India, I never expected that. We want to play in India, they want to see us play. Even here, there are many Indians in the crowd, they meet us, take autographs. Cricket is the best diplomacy. I want, from my heart, that Pakistan and India should have good relations and grow their strength", he further added.

Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in September ahead of the ICC World Cup this year. It is worth noting that India and Pakistan will face each other twice in the tournament.