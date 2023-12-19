Headlines

Sports

Watch viral video: KKR pay iconic ‘SRK’ tribute to Mitchell Starc after record-breaking bid

Australia's left-arm fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, is set to make a comeback to the IPL after an eight-year absence.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 08:11 PM IST

In the most special way, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) welcomed their new player, Mitchell Starc with a pinch of SRK's Bollywood style. After KKR bought Starc for a record-breaking bid of Rs 24.75 crore at the IPL Auction 2024, the team on their official Instagram account posted a video of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic scene from the film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001), with Starc's face morphed on it as they can’t wait for the star bowler to play for the franchise.

Watch the viral video here:

Continuing the team and fans' excitement, KKR also posted an AI-generated photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) that featured Starc suited up in an Iron Man suit.

‘We won, Mr. Starc!,’ KKR tweeted.

Australia's left-arm fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, is set to make a comeback to the IPL after an eight-year absence. Starc also scripted history as his whopping Rs 24.75 crore buy at the auction made him the most expensive player in IPL history. The deal also surpassed Australia captain Pat Cummins's record, who was signed by SRH for Rs 20.5 crore earlier in the day.

The last time Starc played in the IPL was in 2015 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). During that season, he took an impressive 20 wickets in 13 games, at an average of 14.55 and an economy rate of 6.76.

 

