Watch: Tiger strolls in FC Barcelona football stadium, but it may not be what you think

FC Barcelona welcomed their newest signing, Vitor Roque, on December 27, according to their official social media posts. The club had previously agreed to pay a fixed fee of $33 million (€30 million) to Athletico Paranaense for the player's transfer last summer.

Additionally, if the Brazilian teenager achieves certain targets during his contract, which is set to expire in the 2030/2031 season, he can have another $34.25 million (€31 million) added to the initial fee.

The Catalans have been hinting at Roque's arrival all week, and the striker has now arrived in Spain and has been given some club gear ahead of his unveiling. The presentation is set to take place at Montjuic, their temporary stadium while the Camp Nou is being renovated.

Before the announcement, the club on their official X account shared a video of a tiger walking on the field freely, possibly indicating an upcoming unveiling event related to Roque, who is known as "Tigrinho" or the 'Little Tiger'. However, commenters also began speculating whether the clip was genuine or AI-generated. Within a few hours, the clip received over one and a half million views.

According to talkSPORT, registered to start playing for the Spanish team in January, he will begin his training on December 29 to prepare for Barca’s first match of 2024, which will be against Las Palmas on January 4.

Vitor Roque officially became a professional player for Cruzeiro on 25 May 2021 when he signed his first contract. He had his debut match on 12 October, where he substituted Bruno José in the second half of the game against Botafogo, resulting in a 0-0 draw. However, he only played for 18 minutes before being replaced by Keké. Despite struggling to keep up with the pace of the game, manager Vanderlei Luxemburgo commended him for his debut performance.

Speaking about his international career, Roque received his first call-up to the Brazil national team on 3 March 2023. The interim head coach, Ramon Menezes, selected him to participate in a friendly match against Morocco on 25 March 2023.