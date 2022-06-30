Search icon
Watch: Neeraj Chopra breaks national record again with throw of 89.94m at Diamond League

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra broke the national record once again with a stunning throw of 89.94m at the Diamond League in Stockholm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 11:27 PM IST

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra broke the national record once again with a stunning throw of 89.94m at the Diamond League in Stockholm. This was Chopra's first attempt at the event, and he ended up topping his own personal best with a spectacular throw. 

Here's the video of Neeraj Chopra's 89.94m throw at Diamond League:

More to follow...

 

