Watch: Neeraj Chopra breaks national record again with throw of 89.94m at Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra breaks national record again with throw of 89.94m at Diamond League

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra broke the national record once again with a stunning throw of 89.94m at the Diamond League in Stockholm. This was Chopra's first attempt at the event, and he ended up topping his own personal best with a spectacular throw.

Here's the video of Neeraj Chopra's 89.94m throw at Diamond League:

That's a record breaking start for Neeraj Chopra. New NR 89.94.

90m barrier !!! Let's see

