Watch: Hardik Pandya offers Rs 5 lakh to get his shoes back at his wedding, wife Natasa's reaction goes viral

Natasa recently shared a new episode of her wedding series, 'Pitch Perfect - Fairy Tale Love Story,' where she gave a glimpse of the mehendi, haldi, and wedding ceremonies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 07:47 PM IST

Actor-model Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya, who tied the knot in 2020, renewed their vows on Valentine's Day in 2023. The couple celebrated their love in a breathtaking ceremony that left everyone in awe.

Natasa recently shared a new episode of her wedding series, 'Pitch Perfect - Fairy Tale Love Story,' where she gave a glimpse of the mehendi, haldi, and wedding ceremonies.

Following the wedding rituals, Hardik's sister-in-law, Pankhuri Sharma, playfully stole the groom's shoes as part of the traditional 'joota churana.' In some parts of India, it is customary for sisters-in-law to take the groom's shoes and demand gifts or money in return. Pankhuri demanded Rs 1 lakh for returning the shoes, adding a fun twist to the wedding festivities.

Pankhuri was observed requesting a sum of money from Hardik. In response, Hardik inquired, "How much do you require?" He then instructed an individual to transfer the funds, stating, "She requested Rs 1 lakh, but I provided Rs 5 lakh." Natasa appeared to be thoroughly amused by the exchange, grinning and chuckling throughout. Pankhuri then declared that she would not return the shoes until the payment had been received and requested evidence of the transaction.

Watch: 

During the baarat, Hardik, his son Agastya, and his brother Krunal Pandya, had a fantastic time dancing and reveling in the festivities. Meanwhile, Natasa, who unfortunately couldn't attend the baarat, joined in on the celebration from her room. She danced to the rhythm of the music, donning black shades and grooving to the popular song ‘Kaala Chashma.’

The couple shared the pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.”

READ| 'All teammates were once friends, now they...': Ravi Ashwin makes shocking revelation

